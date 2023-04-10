California Bill would protect undocumented immigrants from deportation for reporting crimes

Local state Assembly Member Miguel Santiago and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón joined several immigrant organizations in Los Angeles Monday to announce proposed legislation that would protect undocumented immigrants from repercussions for reporting certain crimes.

Santiago, whose district includes Los Angeles, introduced Assembly Bill 1261, also called the Immigrant Rights Act, in February of this year. The bill, Santiago and Gascón hope, will encourage more immigrants to come forward and report crimes without facing potential deportation.

"Californians should not lose their livelihoods simply because the came forward to report a crime," Santiago said. "With AB 1261, we not only have a chance to reduce crime but also protect some of our most vulnerable community members. All Californians regardless of immigration status deserve to feel safe when participating in our legal system."

According to Santiago, 83% of undocumented crime victims don't report the crime for fear of detection and deportation. AB1261 would provide protection from things like deportation in the case of nearly 30 different types of crime including rape, extortion, murder, domestic violence and stalking, though it stipulates that the protections are not limited to those crimes.

"Far too often undocumented victims of crime and witnesses to crime are afraid to come forward because they are afraid of deportation. Your immigration status should never be a barrier to safety," said Gascón. "Public safety for everyone and equal access to the justice system is possible if we protect those that are most vulnerable."

The bill specifically deals with how investigators classify witnesses or informants on investigations. The proposal would prohibit law enforcement from denying those classifications to witnesses not only based on their immigration history but also their criminal history and potential gang affiliation as well.

As of April 4, the bill has been referred to the California Assembly's Public Safety Committee.