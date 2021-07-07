California AG will now investigate and review all deadly officer-involved shootings of unarmed civilians

article

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday explained that starting this month, his office is now in charge of deciding whether to charge police in all deadly officer-involved shootings of unarmed civilians, taking that job away from local district attorneys.

Historically, these critical incidents had been primarily handled by local law enforcement and prosecutors.

There is an average of 40 to 50 police shootings in California each year, and Bonta said there will be two teams from his office, comprised of 27 agents, to review these cases in both northern and southern parts of the state.

The teams will not automatically be sent to other in-custody deaths, like restraint deaths, where people like Mario Gonzalez and Angelo Quinto died at the hands of police in Alameda and Antioch, respectively. But Bonta said his office could be called in on a case-by-case basis.

The teams will be immediately deployed to the shooting death scene. The matter will then be reviewed by a team of special state prosecutors.

The final charging decisions will be up to the AG's office, not local district attorneys.

Teams will begin reviewing any case that occurred on July 1 or after; not before. As of Wednesday, there were no cases that qualify for the AG's review.

"I know well what the stakes are for getting this done right, getting it right," Bonta said, noting he was a co-author of the new law, AB 1506. "This is about standing up for all of our communities and ensuring there is trust in the process. One of the most important tasks ahead for public safety and our society is building and maintaining trust between our communities and law enforcement. Impartial, fair investigations and independent reviews of officer-involved shootings are an essential component for achieving that. We must have accountability and we must have transparency. This effort is personal for me. I've heard firsthand the hurt and the pain that so."

How will this change the experience for communities of color?

"You can't have trust without accountability and transparency," Bonta said, adding that the implementation of this law will help increase trust.

The law also mandates five prongs, which include:

Once the prosecutors review the case, the California Department of Justice will make public its determinations regarding a potential criminal prosecution, either through a written report explaining why charges are not appropriate or through the filing of criminal charges.

"Bottom line, Californians deserve to know that there is a fair and impartial process in place to capably and timely investigate officer-involved shootings," he said.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.