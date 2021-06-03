Cal-OSHA votes to keep current mask-wearing rules in place for workers

Cal-OSHA rejected new proposed rules that would require all workers to wear masks if one person at the business is unvaccinated.

Prior to the proposal being shot down, the now-rejected rules would have extended the face-covering requirements for all indoor worksites, unless everyone in the room is fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms of COVID-19. Similar rules would apply to outdoor worksites.

Furthermore, the proposed guidelines would have required businesses to stockpile N-95 masks to give to the workers.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

With the proposal rejected, Cal-OSHA will keep the current mask-wearing rules in place.

The latest development comes as California is closing in on the June 15 complete reopening of the state's economy. A little less than two weeks from now, physical distancing and mask requirements will no longer apply for those fully vaccinated in California.

RELATED: California aims to fully reopen its economy on June 15, Gov. Newsom says

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 11 as we will provide the latest on this developing story during our 7 p.m. Special Report and our 10 p.m. newscast.