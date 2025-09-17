Brawl breaks out at a Benihana in Torrance

The Brief A fight broke out at a Benihana in Torrance. No arrests have been announced in the incident involving a disgruntled restaurant worker and security.



A brawl broke out at a Benihana in Southern California.

What we know:

The fight broke out at the Torrance Benihana location along Hawthorne Boulevard on Monday, September 15 around 8 p.m.

At the restaurant chain known for having shrimp fly off the griddle, fists and plates were instead flying at the Benihana. According to witnesses at the scene, the fight broke out between the restaurant worker and a security guard.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what exactly led to the brawl, but witnesses say the restaurant worker involved in the incident was a disgruntled employee.

The restaurant has since opened and operated at their normal schedule when FOX 11's crew arrived a day after the Sept. 15 incident.

No arrests have been announced in the incident, but the Torrance Police Department acknowledge it is looking into the incident.