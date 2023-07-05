Boyfriend held girlfriend against will, pushed her from moving vehicle: Sheriff

A man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend and pushed her from a moving vehicle in San Bernardino County, according to authorities.

It happened July 1 just before 7 p.m. in the intersection of Slover and Linden avenues.

Authorities said the suspect, 21-year-old William Escobar of Rialto, "violently assaulted" his girlfriend and forced her against her will to stay in the car for more than a mile.

Escobar eventually slowed the vehicle but that's when he allegedly pushed her out of the moving vehicle, officials said.

Good Samaritans witnessed the incident and called 911.

Officials said the woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital and later discharged.

Escobar was arrested two days later at his home in the 1100 block of North Lilac Avenue.

Authorities said Escobar was also wanted in Riverside for felony vandalism.

He was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center for charges including domestic violence, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.