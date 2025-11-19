Box truck plows into South LA building; 2 injured

The Brief A box truck slammed into a commercial lighting building in South Los Angeles around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Two employees were injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the crushed truck. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and the condition of the two victims is unknown.



A box truck slammed into a commercial building early Wednesday morning in South Los Angeles, injuring two adults and downing power lines.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:08 a.m. at 1774 East 21st Street, near Alameda Street.

According to emergency officials, a box truck with two occupants collided with the corner of a commercial building after shearing a power pole at the intersection. The impact left both occupants trapped inside the crushed truck.

Firefighters extricated a 28-year-old man with a lower leg injury and a 24-year-old man reporting back pain. Both patients were transported to the hospital.

Power was knocked out along the block, including at Prudential Lighting, where employees arrived to find the building without electricity and emergency crews on site.

Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety crews are on the scene to assess whether the structure is stable and whether part of that building may need to be shut down or reinforced.

What they're saying:

An employee inside the building said the impact felt like "an earthquake" when the truck struck the corner of the business.

Another worker said he overheard the driver on the phone telling someone he "fell asleep behind the wheel."

Authorities have not confirmed that statement and continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two victims are unknown.

It's unclear when the business will resume operations.