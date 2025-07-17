Border Patrol performs raid in Sacramento, less than week after judge's ban

The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection carried out an immigration raid at a Sacramento Home Depot on Thursday. The raid comes less than a week after a judge ordered a pause on immigration raids seemingly based off of people's race. Border Patrol detained about eight allegedly undocumented immigrants and one U.S. citizen during the raid.



Border Patrol carried out an immigration raid outside a Home Depot in Northern California on Thursday, less than a week after a U.S. District Judge ruled similar raids had to be put on pause in Southern California.

What we know:

Exclusive Fox video shows Border Patrol agents Thursday morning chasing people outside a Home Depot in Sacramento.

At least eight non-U.S. citizens were apprehended, including one man, Border Patrol tells FOX is a Mexican national previously convicted of trafficking fentanyl. According to records, they say he’s been booked in California jails 67 times.

A U.S. citizen was also apprehended Thursday in Sacramento, accused of slashing tires on a Border Patrol vehicle. The man has since been released.

The backstory:

Last week, U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong ruled immigration raids without probable cause must be put on pause in Southern California. Border Patrol agents tell Fox News that Thursday’s raid in Sacramento was targeted.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge blocks ICE raids in LA, Ventura counties without probable cause

What they're saying:

‘There’s no sanctuary in California," said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. "No sanctuary in LA, and there’s no sanctuary in Sacramento. I think that was the message sent today by that operation."

Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector Chief Gregoy Bovino posted video on X of himself outside California’s capitol building. In the video Bovino says, "We’re here, and we’re not going anywhere."

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office fired back, telling Fox that federal agents are "Trying to escape a court order stopping their reprehensible and illegal racial profiling and illegal arrests in LA, Border Patrol came to Sacramento to spread more of their chaos and fear. They should do their jobs – at the border."

"The idea agents are running around picking out people based on their race is not true," said Essayli. "It’s not happening. Agents are either doing targeted operations, or they have reasonable suspicion someone is in the country illegally."

Border Patrol posted video to X this week of immigration arrests still happening in Southern California.

What's next:

The Trump administration is now appealing Judge Frimpong’s pause to apprehensions made without probable cause.

"No level of legal lawfare will stop us from deporting illegal immigrants from the United States," said Essayli. "Border Patrol is still here, and Los Angeles is still part of the United States of America."