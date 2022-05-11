Body found in Anaheim field; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in an Anaheim field Wednesday.

According to police, the unidentified person's body was found around 9:20 a.m. in a field in the area of Phoenix Club Drive and Sanderson Avenue.

The victim appeared to have suffered trauma, authorities said.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIPS-OCCS.