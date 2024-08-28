Police respond to Birmingham High School after receiving threats of shooting

There was a heavy police presence Wednesday morning on the campuses of Birmingham and High-Tech high schools in Van Nuys after police received reports of a shooting threat.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the schools, located near Victory and Balboa Boulevards, received an anonymous phone call around 9:10 a.m.

Students and faculty were evacuated as police searched the campus.

LA School Police released the following statement late Wednesday morning:

"Today, we became aware of a threat made by an unknown individual that raised concerns about the safety of the Birmingham High School and High-Tech High School campuses. Both schools are independent charter schools and are not affiliated with LAUSD. The Los Angeles School Police Department, with the assistance of the Los Angeles Police Department, is currently investigating the matter. Both schools were placed on lockdown, and officers are actively searching the campuses out of an abundance of caution. This is an ongoing investigation."

Images from SkyFOX showed several students on the street, being directed to wait outside by police. Students were allowed back onto campus around 10 a.m.

Police said this was only a threat and no shooting had occurred. The credibility of the threat and the motive behind the call were still under investigation, according to the LAPD.