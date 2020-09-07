Biological father sought in abduction of 6-year-old boy

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Ventura County Mountains
8
Red Flag Warning
from WED 3:00 AM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys, Victor Valley - Apple Valley - Lucerne Valley - Johnson Valley
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 7:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 AM PDT until WED 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until WED 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains

Biological father sought in abduction of 6-year-old boy

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help locating a 6-year-old boy who authorities believe was abducted by his biological father. 

On Sunday around 4 p.m., Rodney Dorsett Jr., 25, met with his father, Rodney Dorsett Sr., who has sole custody of his 6-year-old grandson Chance Dorset. The family met at a market located at Redondo and Washington boulevards in Los Angeles so Rodney Dorsett Jr. could spend time with his son. 

After hours went by, Rodney Dorsett Sr. contacted the LAPD after making several attempts to contact his son who failed to return his grandson. 

Rodney Dorsett Jr. is believed to traveling by bus with Chance. The pair is believed to be heading toward Texas where some family members reside, officials said. 

Chance is African American with brown eyes, black hair, weighing approximately 90 pounds and stands at 5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with tan polks dots and tan shorts.

His father and suspect Rodney Dorsett Jr. is African American with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, LAPD said. 

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call LAPD, Wilshire Division at 213-473- 0467 or 213-922-8205. Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting 274637.


 