Recall of insulated bottles issued for potential lead problem in bottom compartment

The company Bindle Bottle issued a voluntary recall for its insulated bottles, according to a notice published Thursday on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website.

The recall notice said the affected products "may contain an area of exposed lead located in the bottom storage compartment" that could potentially cause unpackaged food to become contaminated.

For those who consume such food , it could "pose health problems," according to the notice.

Through testing, lead was found in a bare soldering dot located within the dry storage container at the bottom of the Bindle Bottles, the notice said.

Thirty two-ounce, 24-ounce, 20-ounce and 13-ounce Bindle Bottles, in addition to bottles included in the company’s "Puppy Pack" product, are covered by the recall if they were bought prior to Feb. 15, according to the notice and an FAQ page on the company’s website.

"Bindle Bottle knows that you have placed your trust in us, and we take our customers’ safety seriously," the company said on its website. "We sincerely apologize to you for the inconvenience of this voluntary recall. At Bindle Bottle, we pride ourselves on placing safety first, and we will continue to stand behind our product line."

The impacted products were sold nationwide.

They were sold on Bindle Bottle and Amazon’s websites . Retail stores and promotional distributors also offered them.

"Production of Bindle Bottles has been suspended and will be overhauled going forward, eliminating the presence of exposed lead anywhere on future products," the recall notice stated.

There haven’t been any reports of illnesses , according to the notice.

The company has set up a page on its website where customers can fill out a form to request a repair kit.

People who own the bottles should not use the bottom compartment until they have received and put to use the repair kit, according to Bindle Bottle. The company said the water bottles' stainless steel interior is "completely unaffected" and can be used for liquid storage.

The repair kit is free of charge, according to the company.

