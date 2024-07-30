Big Lots closing dozens of stores across California. Here is the full list

article

Retail giant Big Lots is reportedly closing dozens of stores across California.

In June, the company reported a net loss of $205.0 million for the first quarter of their fiscal year which ended May 4, 2024.

According to the company, net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $1.009 billion, a 10.2% decrease compared to $1.124 billion for the same period last year.

The company blamed the decline on a "challenging consumer environment."

"While we made substantial progress on improving our business operations in Q1, we missed our sales goals due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items. We remain focused on managing through the current economic cycle by controlling the controllables. As we move forward, we're taking aggressive actions to drive positive comp sales growth in the latter part of the year and into 2025, and to maintain year-over-year gross margin rate improvements, all driven by progress on our five key actions," President and CEO of Big Lots Bruce Thorn said in June.

Stores closing in California

Big Lots has 109 stores in California and reports indicate at least 50 of them are closing.

In Southern California, at least 16 stores are slated for closure.

No closing date was announced.

Below is a list of the stores in Southern California that are closing, according to their website.

Anaheim: 1670 W Katella Ave. Anaheim, California 92802

Anaheim Hills: 6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd. Anaheim, California 92807

Beaumont: 1482 E 2nd St. Beaumont, California 92223

Camarillo: 353 Carmen Dr. Camarillo, California 93010

Santa Clarita/Canyon Country: 19331 Soledad Canyon Rd. Canyon Country, California 91351

Corona: 740 N Main St. Corona, California 92880

Culver City: 5587 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City, California 90230

La Mesa: 6145 Lake Murray Blvd. La Mesa, California 91942

Long Beach: 2238 N Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, California 90815

Oceanside: 1702 Oceanside Blvd. Oceanside, California 92054

Ontario: 4430 Ontario Mills Pkwy. Ontario, California 91764

Rancho Santa Margarita: 30501 Avenida De Las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita, California 92688

Riverside: 2620 Canyon Springs Parkway, Riverside, California 92507

San Bernardino: 499 W Orange Show Rd. San Bernardino, California 92408

Simi Valley: 1189 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley, California 93065

Temecula: 27411 Ynez Rd. Temecula, California 92591

For a full list of closures, visit local.biglots.com/ca.