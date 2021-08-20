Biden addresses chaotic Afghanistan evacuation amid criticism

President Joe Biden on Friday is scheduled to give remarks on the status of evacuations out of Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover as the U.S. struggles to pick up the pace of American and Afghan airlifts from the Kabul airport.

With an Aug. 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands remained to be airlifted from the chaotic country. Obstacles have ranged from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems.

Evacuation flights at the Kabul airport had stopped for several hours as of Friday afternoon Washington time because of a backup at a transit point for the refugees, a U.S. airbase in Qatar, U.S. officials said. The U.S. commander on the ground later ordered a resumption, a senior administration official said.

Five thousand evacuees from Kabul were at the Qatar air base on Friday, overwhelming the base's screeners, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the problem.

Biden is set to speak Friday afternoon from the White House about the unfolding situation.

A defense official said about 5,700 people, including about 250 Americans, were flown out of Kabul aboard 16 C-17 transport planes. On each of the previous two days, about 2,000 people were airlifted.

Taliban fighters and their checkpoints surrounded the airport in the capital this week — serving as major barriers for Afghans who fear that their past work with Westerners makes them prime targets for retribution. Hundreds of Afghans who lacked any papers or clearance for evacuation also congregated outside the airport, adding to the chaos that has prevented even some Afghans who do have papers and promises of flights from getting through.

It also didn’t help that many of the Taliban fighters could not read the documents.

With crowds thronging the airport, the U.S. government renewed its advisory to Americans and others that it could not guarantee safe passage for any of those desperately seeking seats on the planes inside.

The advisory captured some of the pandemonia and what many Afghans and foreigners see as their life-and-death struggle to get inside. It said: "We are processing people at multiple gates. Due to large crowds and security concerns, gates may open or close without notice. Please use your best judgment and attempt to enter the airport at any gate that is open."

Biden on Wednesday said he would ensure no American was left behind, even if that meant staying beyond Aug. 31, an arbitrary deadline that he set weeks before the Taliban climaxed a stunning military victory by taking Kabul last weekend.

It was not yet clear if the president might consider extending the deadline for evacuees who aren't American citizens.

While Biden has previously blamed Afghans for the U.S. failure to get out more allies ahead of this month’s sudden Taliban takeover, U.S. officials told The Associated Press that American diplomats had formally urged weeks ago that the administration ramp up evacuation efforts.

In July, more than 20 diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul registered their concerns that the evacuation of Afghans who had worked for America was not proceeding quickly enough.

In a cable sent through the State Department’s dissent channel, a time-honored method for foreign service officers to register opposition to administration policies, the diplomats said the situation on the ground was dire, that the Taliban would likely seize control of the capital within months of the Aug. 31 pullout, and urged the Biden administration to immediately begin a concerted evacuation effort. That's according to officials familiar with the document who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the internal debate.

Biden has said that the chaos that unfolded as part of the withdrawal was inevitable as the nearly 20-year war came to an end. He said he was following the advice of Afghanistan's U.S.-backed president, Ashraf Ghani, in not earlier expanding U.S. efforts to fly out translators and other Afghans in danger for the past work with Americans. Ghani fled the country last weekend as the Taliban seized the capital.

Biden also said that many at-risk Afghan allies had not wanted to leave the country. But refugee groups point to yearslong backlogs of applications from thousands of those Afghans for visas that would let them take refuge in the United States.

The administration has also portrayed its contingency planning as successful after the Afghan government fell much faster than publicly anticipated by administration officials. Yet the White House received clear warnings that the situation was deteriorating rapidly before the current evacuation push.

The Kabul airport has been the focus of intense international efforts to get out foreigners, Afghan allies and other Afghans most at risk of reprisal from the Taliban insurgents.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that U.S. citizens are able to reach the airport, but face an obstacle in the large crowds at the airport gates.

Meanwhile, reports of targeted killings in areas overrun by the Taliban also mounted Friday, fueling fears that the militant group will return the country to the repressive rule it previously imposed. While many have raced to the airport and border crossing in desperate attempts to flee the Taliban, others have taken to the streets to protest the takeover — acts of defiance that Taliban fighters have violently suppressed.

The Taliban says it has become more moderate since the group last ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s and has pledged to restore security and forgive those who fought them in the 20 years since a U.S.-led invasion. Ahead of Friday prayers, leaders urged imams to use sermons to appeal for unity and urge people not to flee the country.

But many Afghans are skeptical, fearing that the Taliban will erase the gains, especially for women, achieved in the past two decades. An Amnesty International report provided more evidence Friday that undercut the Taliban's claims they have changed.

The rights group said that its researchers spoke to eyewitnesses in Ghazni province who recounted how the Taliban killed nine ethnic Hazara men in the village of Mundarakht on July 4-6. It said six of the men were shot, and three were tortured to death. Hazaras are Shiite Muslims who were previously persecuted by the Taliban and who made major gains in education and social status in recent years.

The brutality of the killings was "a reminder of the Taliban’s past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring," said Agnes Callamard, the head of Amnesty International.

The rights group warned that many more killings may have gone unreported because the Taliban cut cellphone services in many areas they’ve captured to prevent images from being published.

