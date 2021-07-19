'Beyond Van Gogh' immersive art exhibit to open in Orange County

He was the master of conveying movement and giving the sense his brushstrokes are alive. Now, people can step into the works of artist Vincent Van Gogh at an immersive exhibit in Anaheim.

The exhilarating experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks, exciting the art lovers' senses through a three-dimensional lens in a way that’s never been experienced before.

Guests will walk through an all-new, exclusively designed space that will transport them into Van Gogh’s world, becoming one of the brush strokes on his colorful canvasses and illuminating the senses.

Three rooms showcase the story and masterpieces of the artist using projection and space to give a three-dimensional feel to the experience.

The "waterfall" room is unique to this exhibit alone, where color, light, and imagery cascade down walls for a moving effect.

Tickets are on sale now and the exhibit located at the Anaheim convention center opens to the public July 20.

Prices start at $34.99 for adults and $24.99 for children, plus ticketing fees.

