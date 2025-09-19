Dogs reportedly taken from shelters found in Bellflower hoarding situation, neighbors say

The Brief Animal activists fear shelter dogs are ending up in a Bellflower backyard that has been described as a hoarder situation. The homeowner reportedly has at least 10 ten dogs, but is legally allowed three.



Animal rescuers are concerned that dogs picked up at local shelters, with the promise they'll go to good homes, are actually ending up at a Bellflower home in kennels outside.

"It's a hoarding situation," said one of the many neighbors afraid to show their face on camera.

The property is full with tarp-covered crates and barking dogs.

FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez tried to speak with the homeowners, but they refused and called the LA County Sheriff's Department.

What they're saying:

Carolina Garcia, who runs a network of transport for shelter animals, said she was trying to check on the animals brought here from local shelters, but was denied entry.

"She refuses to provide proof of life for these animals, and from what we can see from the sidewalk, I am very concerned about these conditions. She pulls animals from shelters and keeps them in cages in what is clearly a hoarder situation!"

"We are contacting animal control," said deputies who were denied entry into the house.

Animal Care LA investigators told us they were at the property Monday and saw at least ten dogs. She's legally allowed three dogs, so they've asked her to find homes for the rest by next week.

"That's all well and good," say the concerned people who contacted FOX 11, "but she'll go out and do it again, she's been doing it for a long time."