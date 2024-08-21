'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Afterlife Experience' is coming to Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - In celebration of the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic movie "Beetlejuice," fans will be transformed into his haunting world at the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Afterlife Experience" in Hollywood.
Fans can enter the afterlife on the second floor of Ovation Hollywood. The experience is 70 minutes and runs Wednesday-Sunday beginning Friday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 6.
"This is a collaboration between Fever and Warner Bros," an event official explained to Good Day LA’s Koco McAboy. "We want to take guests on a journey into the iconic universe of the afterlife of everyone’s favorite bioexercist where you’re going to get to experience new and movie-packed touchpoints."
Standard admission costs $36 with a $1.80 booking fee and VIP tickets are priced at $59 with a $2.95 booking fee. Bundles are available for groups of at least six people and a discount is available for adults ages 65 and up, students, and military members.
Watch the trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuce" below.