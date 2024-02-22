Expand / Collapse search

Texas CROWN Act: Barbers Hill ISD student loses hair ban dispute

Judge rules in favor of Barber's Hill ISD in "CROWN Act" case

A judge has ruled in favor of Barber's Hill Independent School District (I-S-D), stating that the district did not violate the state's "CROWN Act" in the case of Darryl George. The judge ruled that George violated the code due to his hair length

HOUSTON - Texas’s CROWN Act that bans discrimination based on natural hair and hairstyles does not apply to hair length, a judge determined Thursday, ruling in favor of the Barbers Hill Independent School District.

The trial for a student who was suspended by Barbers Hills ISD for his hairstyle was held on Thursday. School officials said Darryl George, 18, was suspended due to his dreadlocks exceeding the length limit in the school's dress code.

A Chambers County judge weighed arguments to decide if the CROWN Act extends to school dress codes that restrict hair length. While the school allows locs, the district said male students must follow a specific hair length rule.

Ronald Reynolds, a state representative who helped write the CROWN Act, and Darresha George, Darryl's mother, were called to the stand as witnesses.

George, a junior at Barbers Hill High School, has spent most of his school year in disciplinary programs due to the conflict with the school's dress code regarding his locs. 