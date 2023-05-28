At least 1 killed in Pomona crash

article

At least one person was killed Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Pomona.

The crash was reported at 8:45 p.m. on Garey Avenue around Bonita Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Two people were trapped in wreckage, although the dispatcher did not know whether they were trapped in the same or separate vehicles. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free them.

Paramedics transported at least one person to a hospital, he said.

Police completely shut down Garey in both directions between Bonita and Harrison avenues to investigate the crash, according to a press advisory.