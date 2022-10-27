Police: Armed suspect wanted for attempted robbery in Orange was just released from jail
ORANGE, Calif. - A man arrested for attempted robbery at an Orange business last week had just been released from jail a day prior, according to police.
The incident happened Oct. 18 at a business in the 2400 block of W. Chapman. The victims were able to get away and were not injured.
Police said the suspect, 31-year-old Gregory Scott Whitaker, was arrested Saturday, with the assistance of Tustin police officers.
He was booked into Orange County jail.