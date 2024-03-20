AWDTSG: Man sues women for $2.6M after unflattering reviews on 'Are We Dating The Same Guy?'

Some women who posted on the popular Facebook group, "Are We Dating The Same Guy?," are now being sued for defamation.

"It's very bizarre; the accusations are baseless," says Vanessa Valdez, one of multiple women now facing a lawsuit for $2.6 million in damages by Stewart Lucas Murrey.

The women say they did nothing wrong because they posted their truth and opinions on a private group, which is protected against defamation.

"Everything I said was just my experience with him and my opinions on how I think, you know, he should not be on dating sites," Valdez said.

Olivia Burger went on a date with Murrey, and she commented how he made her feel.

"He seemed, in my opinion, pretty smug and very arrogant. The entire date, he was putting me down for various things, my job included," she said.

Valdez never went on a date with Murrey because she says she didn't like the messages he sent her. At one point even calling her a moron.

"I think he's trying to silence all the women who are talking about him," Valdez said.

We contacted Murrey for comment, but he declined an on-camera interview. Instead, he directed us to a website with this statement:

"This is not his first lawsuit, it's not his second lawsuit, it's not his fifth lawsuit. He has a pattern, and it seems to me that that pattern is most often directed towards women," Burger said.

Both women who spoke with FOX 11 say they are going public to raise awareness and seek representation and funds to fight this lawsuit.

