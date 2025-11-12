Apple unveils $230 iPhone Pocket inspired by a 'piece of cloth'

The Brief Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE unveiled "iPhone Pocket," a 3D-knitted pouch designed to carry any iPhone and other small personal items. The accessory will be available starting this Friday, November 14, with a short strap retailing for $\$$149.95 and a long strap for $229.95. Inspired by ISSEY MIYAKE's "a piece of cloth" concept, the pocket is designed to be versatile, stretching to fit contents while subtly revealing the iPhone display.



Apple has just introduced its newest accessory — the iPhone Pocket, and the internet has some opinions.

Product design and philosophy

What we know:

Apple's iPhone Pocket is a 3D-knitted phone case created in collaboration with the Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake.

The accessory is a blend of technology and high fashion, with a design made of stretchy nylon and polyester that features pleats similar to Miyake's famous "Pleats Please" line.

Inspired by the concept of "a piece of cloth," the case can fit any size iPhone and other small items.

It is versatile, designed to be worn as a crossbody or attached to a bag.

The partnership builds on history, as the late Issey Miyake famously designed Steve Jobs' iconic black turtlenecks, according to NPR.

What they're saying:

Leaders from both companies highlighted the shared design principles in the collaboration:

Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of Miyake Design Studio, spoke about the concept behind the accessory:

"iPhone Pocket explores the concept of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way.’ The simplicity of its design echoes what we practice at Issey Miyake — the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation," Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of Miyake Design Studio, said of the concept behind the accessory.

"Apple and Issey Miyake share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight... Its recognizable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favorite everyday items," Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of Industrial Design, said of the aesthetic and utility.

Availability and pricing

By the numbers:

The iPhone Pocket is a special-edition release and will be available globally in several strap lengths and color options.

The short strap costs $149.95 and the long strap costs $229.95.

The short iPhone Pocket is available in lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock (teal), sapphire, cinnamon and black. The long case is available in sapphire, cinnamon and black.

What's next:

The iPhone Pocket will be available for purchase starting Friday, Nov. 14

Customers can purchase it at select Apple Store locations and on apple.com in the U.S., UK, France, Italy, Japan, Greater China, Singapore, and South Korea.

Apple specialists will be available in stores and online to help customers style the iPhone Pocket and mix and match different colors and lengths with their existing iPhones.

What they're saying:

