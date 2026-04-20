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Anaheim Ducks drop Round 1 opener to Oilers

By AP staff
Published  April 20, 2026 10:35pm PDT
Anaheim Ducks
Associated Press
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Edmonton Oilers Right Wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) scores on Anaheim Ducks Goalie Lukas Dostal (1) in the first period of the during the Edmonton Oilers versus Anaheim Ducks game one Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round game on April 20, 2026 at Rogers Plac

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EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game with 1:54 left in the third period to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in the opener of their first-round playoff series Monday night.

Jason Dickinson also scored twice for the Oilers, who trailed 3-2 entering the third.

Oilers star Leon Draisaitl returned to the ice after missing the final 14 regular-season games with an injury. Draisaitl and Jake Walman each had two assists for Edmonton.

The Oilers are seeking their third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final, having lost each of the last two seasons to the Florida Panthers, who missed out on postseason play this year.

Troy Terry had two goals and an assist and Leo Carlsson also scored for the Ducks, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Connor Ingram made 25 saves, including a doozy in the waning seconds, to earn the win.

Lukas Dostal stopped 30 shots for Anaheim.

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