Anaheim dad accused of trying to kill estranged wife at son's flag football game

An Anaheim man is behind bars after he tried to kill his estranged wife at their son's flag football game.

According to the Orange County DA Todd Spitzer's Office, the dad, 43-year-old Russell Husges, charged across the field carrying two large butcher knives. Husges' estranged wife was watching the couple's 9-year-old son play flag football.

The young boy, the spectators in the stands and an off-duty Garden Grove police officer jumped in to stop the attack, Spitzer's office said in a press release.

The mom had been granted a family court order against Husges a few weeks before the attack, Spitzer's office said.

"No one should be subjected to violence for making the decision to leave a relationship and no child should have to intervene to stop one parent from attacking another," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a press release. "The act itself is horrific, but to attempt to carry out this kind of violence in front of innocent children and their parents is the stuff of nightmares."

Husges is charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, one misdemeanor count of disobeying a domestic relations court order and one misdemeanor count of child abuse and endangerment.