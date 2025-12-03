OC man accused of killing pregnant dog in deliberate act of cruelty

The Brief A man was charged with a disturbing case of animal cruelty. Prosecutors say Eric Holliday allegedly used a rope, which was tied to an SUV, to snap a dog's neck. The dog, a 6-year-old Maltese, was pregnant.



A 58-year-old man was charged Wednesday with killing a pregnant dog in an Anaheim alley.

What we know:

Eric Lyn Holliday was charged with a count of cruelty to animals, possession of a hard drug with two or more prior convictions, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of possessing a controlled substance. He also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon.

According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Holliday allegedly used a rope, which was tied to an SUV, to snap the animal's neck.

Surveillance video captured the crime, which occurred Monday, Dec. 1, around 7:30 a.m. in an alley in the 600 block of South Brookhurst Street.

Holliday is accused of tying one end of a rope around a parking pole and the other end to the two hitch of his Ford Expedition, prosecutors said. Then he allegedly fastened the center of the rope around the dog's neck, got back into the SUV and hit the gas to snap the Maltese's neck, prosecutors said.

Holliday allegedly got out of the vehicle, took a look at the dog's body and drove away, prosecutors said. Investigators believe it was a 6-year-old Maltese.

The carcass of the dog was found a few hours later by a business manager who called police.

When Holliday was arrested, he allegedly had several bags of methamphetamine on him, prosecutors said.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

Holliday pleaded guilty on Oct. 15 to vandalism and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and was sentenced to 126 days in jail, or time served, according to court records. He was placed on two years of formal probation and ordered to enroll in a substance abuse program.