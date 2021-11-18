15-year-old California girl allegedly abducted by 20-year-old man found safe: police

The 15-year-old California girl who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert has been found safe, officials said.

Now, Santa Ana police say the entire ordeal was a hoax.

Earlier Thursday, an Amber Alert was issued for Georgiana Bambaloi, who was reportedly abducted in Santa Rosa by a group of men.

The teen is from Vallejo and investigators had reason to believe they were in the Los Angeles area.

The Amber Alert was issued for Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

Santa Rosa police said an officer responded to a report of a missing person at the Rotten Robbie gas station on the 2500 block of Guerneville Road late Wednesday afternoon.

During their investigation, officers learned that Bambaloi was possibly taken against her will, said authorities.

Her parents told them that she was forced into a dark-colored Jeep by several men.

A separate witness told investigators that she was standing with family members at an Arco station across from Rotten Robbie.

Surveillance video shows that a man wearing an orange shirt ran across the Arco parking lot about 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, grabbed Bambaloi, and forced her into a dark grey vehicle, which then headed eastbound on Guerneville Road, police said.

Bambaloi’s parents told police she was forced into a dark-colored vehicle by several men Wednesday just after 4 p.m. at a gas station.

The suspect had been identified by authorities as 20-year-old Ionita Cimino.

