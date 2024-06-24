Amanda Salas receives LA Press Club President's Award

It's been an unforgettable five-year(s and counting) journey for Amanda Salas. The FOX 11 entertainment anchor's life changed forever after she found out she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2019.

Over the course of her battle with cancer, Salas has documented the ups and downs of her journey with Good Day LA and her social media page, helped raise money for nonprofit organizations such as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, in addition to advocating for her loyal fans and fellow cancer patients/surivors, "Amanda's Army."

Fast-forward to 2024, Salas is in her fifth year of remission and on Sunday, the Los Angeles Press Club honored her with the President's Award, recognizing the impact she has left on the media by sharing her cancer journey and inspiring others along the way.

"When people remind you that there is life after cancer, there is life," Salas said on Monday on Good Day LA.

Salas was among the 11 FOX 11 journalists honored during Sunday's awards ceremony. Marla Tellez was named best TV anchor and won best news feature under 5 minutes for "Charity skydiving with Navy heroes" with Debbie Kim. Elex Michaelson, Kim, Steve Thorp, James Wulff, Ollin Martinez, Nick Greitzer, Greg Lindsay were recognized in the sports broadcasting category for the "Athletes who serve with Clayton & Ellen Kershaw and Juju Smith-Schuster" episode of The Issue Is. Michaelson, Kim and Rudy Leiva also won local political/government reporting for "Newsom's Push for Mental Health Treatment." Morgan Martini won best travel reporting for "The Mongolian Eagle Hunter."