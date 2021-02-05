Majority of LA County vaccine sites to open exclusively for those seeking second dose

article

Starting next week, the majority of Los Angeles County vaccine sites will open exclusively to those looking for their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The county-run sites will open on Tuesday, February 9 for those looking for dose No. 2 in Los Angeles County. The county-run sites will be open on Tuesday and through the end of the week, according to the county.

Those who got the first dose received a special link that confirms the time and place of the second dose appointment.

With Friday's development, most LA County residents will not be able to get the first dose of the vaccine as most of the county-run sites will only provide the second dose to eligible residents all next week.

You can click here for more information on securing a vaccine appointment in LA County.

According to health officials, you need two doses of vaccine to get the most protection from COVID-19. Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech doses must be given three weeks apart and Moderna doses need to be given four weeks apart.

Advertisement

As of Friday, the following groups are eligible for a vaccine in Los Angeles County:

Healthcare workers

Long term care facility residents (second dose only)

Residents 65 and older

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.