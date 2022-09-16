The Academy apologies to Native American activist 50 years later

As she sits on a stage in a darkened auditorium Sacheen Littlefeather said, "I'm an elder now; an Indian elder and even though I've made a lot of mistakes I've led a good life."

Littlefeather, now 75, reflects on a life that included a moment in history at the 1973 Academy Awards when she walked up to the podium.

"Hello, I'm Sacheen Littlefeather. I'm Apache and the President of the Native American Affirmative Committee," she said.

It was a controversial appearance but now, almost 50 years later, she reflects what it meant to her.

"In my heart, I asked the ancestors to pray for me. I knew they were with me that night," she said.

As instructed by Marlon Brando, Littlefeather refused to accept his Best Actor Oscar for The Godfather.

"I knew that I was doing the right thing,' she said.

Littlefeather called out the way Native Americans were portrayed in movies and treated in this country. She was booed by many in the audience.

"I felt that a lot of people did not understand," she said, looking back.

She says she was subjected to insults as she left the stage.

She was mocked with tomahawk chops and other comments, but it wasn't until now that she's getting an apology and a night honoring her at the Academy Museum.

"I was in shock. I could not believe it. I feel very fortunate to still be alive to see this," Littlefeather said. "It's never too late for forgiveness."

Quannah Chasinghorse is a 20-year-old activist and model who has looked up to Sacheen Littlefeather.

She says she's watched Littlefeather's video repeatedly for her own strength.

To Chasinghorse, even though more is needed, she says times have changed and things are better. She also credited Littlefeather for the progress.

"I think that's because of her. I think she set that great example to speak and be proud," Chasinghorse said of Littlefeather.

"I had to speak the truth from my heart," Littlefeather said.

And, to the Academy and its apology she says, "Thank you" Saturday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures museum staffers say the apology will be read out loud and Sacheen Littlefeather will respond during what's being called a night of reflection.