Above normal temps, Santa Ana winds to warm up Southern California

Winter is being put on pause in Southern California as above normal temperatures and the return of Santa Ana winds will warm up the region in the coming days.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be warmer Thursday through Saturday and will peak about 7 to 14 degrees above normal.

The warmest areas of the Inland coasts and valleys for Friday and Saturday will feel highs in the 70s, with low 80s in the western San Fernando Valley, and 60s to lower 70s closer to the coast, according to the forecast.

Winds should be the strongest Friday night into Saturday morning, possibly reaching advisory levels for portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the NWS said.

The Source: This story was reported with information from the National Weather Service.



