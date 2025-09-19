Shots fired at California television station

Police are investigating after shots were fired at the ABC10 news station in Sacremento Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the 400 block of Broadway around 1:30 p.m. for a shots fired call.

Video shared online shows at least three bullet holes in the window. The building was occupied, but fortunately no one was hit.

According to the FOX affiliated station in Sacramento, the shots were fired from a vehicle that drove away. Police said they have no suspect information.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KTVU2, FOX 11's sister station, that they'll have extra patrols around ABC7 in San Francisco as a precaution.

ABC10 is owned by Tenga, which is currently in the works of merging with Nexstar Media Group.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, but this occurred just days after ABC announced the suspension of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ following his remarks on Charlie Kirk.

RELATED: Protest held in Hollywood after ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ suspended indefinitely