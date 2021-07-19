8-year-old hit, killed by illegal fireworks during Fourth of July party in San Bernardino

article

A young boy was killed by illegal fireworks during a Fourth of July party in San Bernardino.

The San Bernardino Police Department responded to a call on South San Carlo Avenue a little after 10 p.m. According to police, one of the "numerous" illegal fireworks being set off accidentally hit the 8-year-old boy in the upper body area.

The young boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials have not released the boy's identity. The block party was held at a neighborhood and was not affiliated with the City of San Bernardino.

