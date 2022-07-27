7-year-old boy fatally struck by car while walking in crosswalk with dad

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy who was hit and killed while in a marked crosswalk with his father in Long Beach.

It happened Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street.

According to police, the boy and his father were crossing Lakewood Boulevard eastbound on 23rd Street when the driver of a Dodge pickup truck failed to yield to them in the marked south crosswalk.

The father and his son were in the crosswalk with the right-of-way pedestrian signal when the crash happened, police said. The boy died at the scene.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old James Barnes of Desert Hot Springs, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, authorities said. He was arrested for felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Officials said alcohol, drugs, and distracted driving were not believed to be factors in this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson or Detective Kevin Johansen at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 TIPS" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App Store and Google Play), or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.



