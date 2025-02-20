Expand / Collapse search

60 Freeway crash: 1 dead, 1 injured after semi-trucks collide in Diamond Bar

Published  February 20, 2025 6:38am PST
Diamond Bar
CHP investigating deadly big rig crash

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. - Authorities said one person was killed and another person was injured after two semi-trucks crashed on the 60 Freeway, near the 57 Freeway, early Thursday morning. 

A SigAlert has been issued in Diamond Bar until further notice.

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened just after 4:10 a.m. and that arriving officers found both vehicles on their sides. 

One person was declared dead at the scene by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A second victim was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition. 

A SigAlert was issued on three lanes of the connector road from the eastbound 60 Freeway to the 57 Freeway for the investigation. 

The names of the crash victims have not been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Also, it’s unknown when all lanes will reopen.

The Source: Information provided by the California Highway Patrol. 

