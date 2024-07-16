6 accused of stealing 300+ guns from stores across Southern California: DOJ

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Six men have been charged in connection with a burglary spree on federally licensed firearm stores across Southern California, according to officials.

The six suspects are accused of carrying out a 9-month burglary spree using stolen vehicles as rams to gain entry into those firearm stores and stealing over 300 firearms.

The following suspects are charged with conspiracy to steal firearms from the premises of a federal firearms licensee:

Cross Arjay Goree, a.k.a. "C3", 18, of Lake Elsinore;

Caine Aiden Goree, 22, of Lake Elsinore;

Kenneth Gilmore III, a.k.a. "Kenny", 19, of Las Vegas;

Brendan Markel Hawkins, 19, of Lake Elsinore;

Calvin Logan Gray, 18, of Murietta; and

Kendall Eric Johnson, a.k.a. "K3", 23, of Lake Elsinore

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, the defendants burglarized or attempted to burglarize nine firearms stores wherein they used stolen vehicles to ram into the storefronts, smashed display cases, and fled with the stolen firearms in other stolen vehicles.

The following firearms stores were involved:

Chaparral Coin and Gun in Murrieta, California, on October 9, 2023, where 43 firearms were stolen;

Poway Weapons and Gear in Poway, California, on March 25, 2024, where 78 firearms were stolen;

Ammo Bros in Ontario, California on June 12, 2024 (attempted);

Fallbrook Guns and Ammo in Fallbrook, California on June 13, 2024 (attempted);

Firearms Unknown in Oceanside, California on June 17, 2024, where 33 firearms were stolen;

Ammo Bros in Riverside, California on June 18, 2024, where 25 firearms were stolen;

Camarillo Gun Store in Camarillo, California on July 1, 2024, where 63 firearms were stolen;

Smokin Barrel Gun Store in Simi Valley, California on July 9, 2024 (attempted); and

Fowler’s Gun Room in Orange, California, on July 13, 2024, where 70 firearms were stolen.

According to the affidavit, the stolen firearms were being sold on the black market and were found in the possession of others in separate criminal investigations.

On July 13, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at a home believed to be where Cross, Caine, and Johnson lived.

While officers were announcing their presence, they allegedly observed Gilmore and Cross fleeing from the back of the residence, and both were later detained.

During their search, officers allegedly found a firearm that had been stolen from Poway Weapons and Gear, a firearm that had been stolen from Chaparral Coin and Gun, two firearms that had been stolen from the Camarillo Gun Store, and at least 45 firearms that had been stolen from Fowler’s Gun Room.

