50 Cent sells Diddy sexual assault documentary to Netflix after bidding war: reports

By Austin Williams
Published  May 22, 2024 2:09pm PDT
LOS ANGELES - Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has reportedly sold his highly anticipated documentary about Diddy's alleged sex assault allegations to Netflix following a reported intense bidding war.

Intense bidding war for rights

Multiple networks and streaming services have been vying for the documentary on Sean "Diddy" Combs, 54, ever since 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, began teasing the project several months ago, sources told TMZ.

Ultimately, Netflix emerged as the winner, securing the rights to distribute the film. 

Allegations against Diddy

The documentary focuses on the serious allegations of sexual assault against Diddy, which have been a topic of controversy and public interest as the entertainment mogul is currently facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, including accusations from singer Cassie and two other women, leading to intense media scrutiny and legal challenges.

These accusations, spanning decades, have resulted in federal raids on Diddy's properties.

Recently, Diddy faced renewed scrutiny when a video surfaced allegedly showing him in a violent confrontation with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office is currently reviewing the footage to determine if any criminal charges should be filed. 

Diddy apologizes for beating ex-girlfriend Cassie

Release date and expectations

While the exact release date for the documentary hasn't been announced, anticipation is high among audiences and industry insiders. It’s unclear how much Netflix paid for the series or when it will stream. 

Last year, 50 Cent stated that proceeds from the docuseries would support victims of sexual assault and rape. 

The deal's news coincided with another alleged victim, model Crystal McKinney, filing a lawsuit against Diddy. She claims he drugged and assaulted her two decades ago. 50 Cent, who has a long-standing rivalry with Diddy, has frequently mocked him on social media amid these allegations.
 