5 Freeway closures possible near Camp Pendleton over live-fire military event this weekend

The Brief VP JD Vance, the first former Marine to serve as Vice President, will lead the celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th anniversary at Camp Pendleton. The event on Saturday, Oct. 18, will feature a live amphibious assault demonstration and remarks from top military leaders. The celebration, expected to draw over 15,000 attendees, will be captured for a national primetime broadcast on November 9.



U.S. Vice President JD Vance, the first former Marine to hold the office, is set to lead the celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Marine Corps celebrates 250 years

Local perspective:

Vance is set to return to the Marine Corps ranks for a historic homecoming as he leads the celebration slates for this weekend.

The event, titled "America’s Marines 250: From Sea to Shore — A Review of Amphibious Strength," will include a large capabilities demonstration, keynote remarks from national leaders, and a community beach celebration, drawing an expected crowd of over 15,000 attendees including marines, navy sailors, veterans, and their families.

The event will pay tribute to "the unity, discipline and fighting spirit" that have defined the Marine Corps since its founding in 1775 — from fighting on the beaches of Iwo Jima to recent operations across the globe.

The backstory:

Vance is the first Marine to serve as Vice President of the United States, having previously served with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing as a combat correspondent and deploying to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Event details

What we know:

The celebration will feature a live amphibious assault demonstration, a review of amphibious strength, and keynote remarks from national military leaders and dignitaries.

Joining Vance on stage will be Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan, and Marine Corps Commandant General Eric M. Smith.

I Marine Expeditionary Force will host a live-fire Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Red Beach. The force training activities planned are intended to ensure readiness to defend the homeland and protect the nation's interests abroad against emergent and unprecedented challenges.

The capabilities demonstration will feature integrated Navy and Marine Corps operations across air, land, and sea.

Newsom voices opposition

The other side:

On X, Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the lack of federal coordination, citing safety and traffic concerns for the 80,000 daily travelers.

"Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military," Newsom tweeted. "PUT ASIDE YOUR VANITY PARADE AND PAY OUR TROOPS INSTEAD."

Newsom's office later issued a statement that read, "California always honors our Marines — but this isn’t the right way to go about it. The White House should focus on paying their military, lowering grocery prices and honoring these soldiers for their service instead of pompous displays of power. The lack of coordination and communication from the federal government on this event — and the overall impact to our society and economy — is evident of the larger disarray that is the Trump Administration."

Safety protocols

What we know:

The training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols. No public highways or transportation routes will be closed, the Marines said. However, there is a possibility that the 5 Freeway will be closed for the event, which would impact traffic between San Diego and Orange counties.

Organizers conducted a detailed risk assessment in advance. All participants will be briefed, medical, fire, and emergency assets will be on site, and multiple rehearsals will be conducted. All air, surface, and ground movements are scripted and rehearsed in accordance with standard operating procedures and established safety checklists.

Traffic impacts

What we don't know:

Officials are still deciding on closures, which could cause major gridlock between Orange and San Diego counties.

What's next:

The White House production office will capture the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration for inclusion in a national primetime broadcast on Nov. 9.