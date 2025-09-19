405 Freeway closures in Sepulveda Pass: Sept. 19-22

The Brief The 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass will have weekend lane closures and reductions in both directions for paving work. The closures will last from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday and will affect traffic from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard. The closures are part of a larger $143.7 million pavement rehabilitation project to improve safety and extend the freeway's life.



If you plan on taking the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass this weekend, plan accordingly as weekend lane closures are planned in both directions.

Lane reductions, closures

What we know:

Paving work will start at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22.

Motorists traveling along the 405 Freeway will experience the following lane reductions and closures:

Northbound Interstate 405

Northbound I-405 will be reduced to three lanes between Santa Monica Boulevard to just north of Sunset Boulevard

Santa Monica Boulevard on-ramp closed

Sunset Boulevard on-ramp will be open

Southbound Interstate 405

Southbound I-405 will be reduced to three lanes just north of Sunset Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard/Church Lane on/off-ramp closed

Southbound I-405 off-ramp to Eastbound and Westbound Wilshire Boulevard closed

What are alternate routes?

Local perspective:

Santa Monica Boulevard to northbound I-405: Travel east on Santa Monica Boulevard and north on Sepulveda Boulevard to the on-ramp to northbound I-405 at Moraga Drive

Sunset Boulevard to southbound I-405: Travel north on Church Lane, south on Sepulveda Boulevard, west on Wilshire Boulevard to the on-ramp to southbound I-405

Big picture view:

This is all part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between Van Nuys and Westwood. The $143.7 million project aims to improve safety and mobility along the heavily-trafficked freeway and extend pavement life.

Extended weekend lake closures and reductions will happen about every two weeks along various sections of the 405, according to Caltrans.

The schedule is subject to change depending on weather or operational reasons.

Residents and businesses near the construction may experience noise, vibrations, and dust associated with the construction activities.

To learn more about the project, tap or click here.