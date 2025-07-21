At least 400 guinea pigs found in South LA 'hoarder home', animal rescue says

The Brief Over 400 guinea pigs were rescued from a South Los Angeles home due to alleged hoarding and unsanitary conditions. Many of the rescued guinea pigs, including 33 pregnant ones, suffered from medical issues and lacked proper care. The Southern California Guinea Pig Rescue is seeking public help for adoptions, fostering, and donations to care for the animals.



More than 400 guinea pigs are up for adoption after they were rescued from the South Los Angeles home of an alleged "hoarder," according to a local animal rescue.

What we know:

According to the Southern California Guinea Pig Rescue, volunteers visited the home on July 17 after they were contacted by a Los Angeles Animal Services coordinator. The official said someone was facing potential eviction and needed to surrender 200 guinea pigs.

Rescue volunteers spoke with the homeowner, who said unless the guinea pigs were relocated by July 19, she would lose her home.

According to the rescue, the woman told them she was unable to feed all the guinea pigs, which prompted them to immediately provide food and evaluate any potential health issues.

SUGGESTED: Man living in so-called Sun Valley 'hoarder house' faces arrest if he keeps blowing off court requests

At the home, volunteers encountered a "distressing and alarming situation."

Between 400 and 500 guinea pigs were found to be living in overcrowded and unsanitary living conditions, living off of corn husks, the rescue said. Some of the guinea pigs were suffering from medical issues like ringworm and open wounds.

They were able to rescue 33 pregnant guinea pigs and multiple newborns from the property, where deceased animals were also seen. According to the rescue, there were also insufficient water sources, such as a single bottle for 80-100 animals.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy Southern California Guinea Pig Rescue

At this time, officials estimate the guinea pig population to reach 1,000 by November if the animals are not separated by gender.

On July 20, the rescue shared a heartwarming update that the first babies from pregnant guinea pigs were born.

"Tonight they're comfy and cozy with full bellies and we are so happy that they're safely here!" the rescue wrote.

SUGGESTED: La Tuna Canyon residents concerned over hoarding, toxic soil at neighbor's home

What they're saying:

According to the rescue, a LAAS lieutenant told a volunteer that "all basic needs are met- shelter, food, and water" and that "most [guinea pigs] appear healthy and happy."

That prompted the rescue to immediately step in and save the animals.

"We urge City officials and the animal welfare community to fully investigate this case and improve systemic response protocols," the rescue said in a social media post. "Shelter officials must be held accountable if anything happens to these animals."

SUGGESTED: OC son charged with murder after mom living in 'hoarder-like conditions' dies from septic shock

"This is one of the most overwhelming and heartbreaking cases we've seen," a representative from the rescue said. "The response from the lieutenant who visited the property this morning in the face of such visible suffering is unacceptable."

What you can do:

The rescue is asking for the public's help to foster or adopt some of the guinea pigs and is also requesting donations for medical support and supplies for the case of the 33 guinea pigs taken in by four rescues.

To learn more about making a donation, or fostering or adopting the guinea pigs, visit their website.