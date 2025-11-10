4 boys sought in connection with Seal Beach Ulta Beauty store theft

article

Police are seeking four young suspects involved in a theft at the Ulta Beauty store in Seal Beach.

What they're saying:

According to police, one of the boys threatened an employee with pepper spray to get away with the stolen beauty products.

"We have quite the following and hitting the ‘SHARE' button is about as easy as getting a job which, judging by the felonies you’re committing, may not be on your radar at the moment. What is on the radar, is you. Congratulations, now you have our attention. Especially the guy in the light blue zip up," police said in a post shared on Instagram.

What you can do:

If you recognize the suspects or have information regarding the theft, send a direct message to the police department or call at police at 562-799-4100 extension 1110.