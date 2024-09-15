3 killed in 4-vehicle crash on 215 Freeway in San Bernardino: CHP

Three women were killed following a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the freeway south of University Parkway.

According to the CHP, a 2018 Toyota Corolla was headed north when it veered onto the shoulder and crashed into the back of a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia that was stopped on the right shoulder.

The impact of the crash caused the Corolla to cross all lanes to the left and collide with a 2018 Acura MDX that was also traveling north, authorities said. Following this crash, the Corolla became disabled in the middle of the freeway and was then hit by a 2024 Ram 3500 traveling north.

All three women inside the Corolla died at the scene. Their identities were not immediately released.

Minor injuries were reported to the drivers of the other vehicles.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Ivan Sandoval at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.