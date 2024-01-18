3 cars burn down in South LA; LAPD checking to see if fires set by arson

Three cars – all along the same street in South Los Angeles – went up in flames and now investigators are looking to see if the fires were set on purpose.

Los Angeles' police and fire departments responded to a call on East 41st Place around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, crews spotted two cars burning and firefighters took down the fires.

A short distance away, a van caught fire, but the owner took it down with a lawn hose.

The fires are under investigation as police look to see if it was started by a possible arsonist.

As of Thursday evening, no suspects have been identified in the fire.