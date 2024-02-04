2024 Grammys: How to watch Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs perform 'Fast Car' duet

The 2024 Grammy Awards are here.

Sunday night’s music awards show will reportedly include a duet by Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs. Combs is on the performance list, but Chapman's appearance hasn't been announced, Variety reports. They’re set to perform "Fast Car," Chapman’s 1988 song that topped the charts in 2023 thanks to a cover by Combs.

The folk-rock ballad was named song of the year at the 2023 County Music Association Awards , making Chapman the first Black songwriter to win the award.

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs (Getty Images)

Chapman has only performed three times on camera since her last tour in 2009, according to Variety.

RELATED: What does 'Fast Car' mean? A look back at Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit

Here’s what else to know about the 2024 Grammy Awards .

Who are the 2024 Grammy nominees?

SZA leads all Grammy nominees and will compete in nine categories. "Kill Bill," a revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. "SOS" is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.

SZA performs at Top Dawg Entertainment's (TDE) 10th annual toy drive and concert featuring Jay Rock, YG and other TDE artists in the Nickerson Gardens housing projects on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times vi Expand

Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers have the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of Bridgers’ nods are with her band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.

Monét is the only leading nominee also up for best new artist, in a category that is rounded out by Gracie Abrams, Fred again., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan and The War and Treaty.

The hit "Barbie" soundtrack received 11 nominations, including four of the five slots in the visual media category that will be handed out during the Premiere Ceremony.

Who else is performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

In addition to the unannounced Chapman-Combs "Fast Car" duet, other performers include SZA, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel and Burna Boy.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Super Bowl bets: Who's taking them, and what are they?

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, and Travis Scott are also expected to take the stage.

Taylor Swift reacts following the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Notably absent from the performers list is Taylor Swift . She’s not expected to perform at the Grammys: she has four concerts in Tokyo this week and just enough time to make it back to Vegas to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl .

Who's hosting the Grammys?

Comedian Trevor Noah, former host of The Daily Show , is hosting the 2024 Grammy Awards for fourth consecutive year.

RELATED: Jon Stewart returns to 'The Daily Show' for 2024 election cycle

Noah is also nominated for a Grammy this year. It’s his second nomination for best comedy album.

What time are the 2024 Grammy Awards?

The famous gold gramophone best know as the Grammy logo is seen on a backdrop as the celebrity arrival area is being set up ahead of the 62nd Annual Grammy awards at LA Live, in Los Angeles, California, on January 24, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AF Expand

The Premiere Ceremony, where a slew of Grammy winners are announced, starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. It will be streamed on the Grammys website and on YouTube, according to the Grammys.

The main awards show is at 8 p.m. Eastern at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

How to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards

You can watch the main Grammy Awards show on CBS.

You can also stream the Grammys live if you’ve got Paramount+ with the Showtime add-on. If you have Paramount+ without Showtime, the Grammys will be available to watch Monday.

You can also watch the Grammys through live TV streaming services including Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.