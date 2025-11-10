Expand / Collapse search

20 hospitalized after church bus overturns on IE highway

Published  November 10, 2025 7:18am PST
San Bernardino County
20 injured in bus rollover crash near Running Springs



The Brief

    • A church bus carrying 36 adults and teens overturned on Highway 330 near Running Springs just before 9 p.m.
    • Nearly two dozen people were hospitalized; 20 were transported, with three suffering serious injuries.
    • The cause of the rollover crash is not yet known and is currently under investigation by authorities.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly two dozen people were hospitalized after a church bus overturned on Highway 330 in Running Springs. 

What we know:

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on the highway near mile marker 38 between Highland and Running Springs, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department

The bus was carrying 36 adults and teenagers returning to Santa Ana from a church retreat in the Big Bear area. 

Firefighters set up triage areas to treat those who were injured. 

According to the fire department, most of the injuries were minor, but three people were seriously hurt. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

The Source: This article is based on information from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

San Bernardino CountyRunning SpringsInland Empire