20 hospitalized after church bus overturns on IE highway

The Brief A church bus carrying 36 adults and teens overturned on Highway 330 near Running Springs just before 9 p.m. Nearly two dozen people were hospitalized; 20 were transported, with three suffering serious injuries. The cause of the rollover crash is not yet known and is currently under investigation by authorities.



Nearly two dozen people were hospitalized after a church bus overturned on Highway 330 in Running Springs.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on the highway near mile marker 38 between Highland and Running Springs, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department .

The bus was carrying 36 adults and teenagers returning to Santa Ana from a church retreat in the Big Bear area.

Firefighters set up triage areas to treat those who were injured.

According to the fire department, most of the injuries were minor, but three people were seriously hurt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.