20 dogs, who were set to be euthanized, rescued from Bakersfield shelter

article

Twenty dogs, who were set to be euthanized, were rescued from a shelter in Bakersfield.

Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue in Studio City said they were able to take in all the dogs and get them the care they need before being adopted.

They say their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs in need. They average about 100 adoptions a month and say rescuing dogs from being euthanized isn't uncommon.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog can visit them online at wagmorpets.org.