2 stabbed on Hollywood Boulevard on Halloween

A double stabbing is under investigation in Hollywood on Halloween night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday. Two men were rushed to the hospital after being stabbed on the stretch of the iconic Los Angeles road.

As of late Monday night, no arrests have been announced. Officials did not specify the health conditions of the two men who were stabbed.

It is unknown what led to the double stabbing or if the attacks were even provoked, as of late Monday night.