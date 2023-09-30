2 men shot in Hollywood, 1 critically wounded

A shooting in Hollywood left two homeless men wounded, one critically, and police are continuing the search for the suspects.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division responded to the intersection of Willoughby Ave. and North Highland Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, to a report regarding shots fired.

According to witnesses, the suspect approached the victims, who were inside a tent near a homeless encampment on Highland Ave., and shot them before getting into a car and driving away from the scene in a white SUV.

Detectives described the suspect as a 6-foot-2-inch, 150-pound, 55- 55-year-old man wearing black clothing who fled westbound on Willoughby.

Both victims, 20 and 50, were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition and one said to be in stable condition, police said.

Highland was closed as police conducted their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.