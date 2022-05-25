2 killed in 210 freeway crash in Tujunga

Two people were killed when their car crashed into a big rig on the 210 freeway in Tujunga.

It happened around midnight near La Tuna Canyon Road on the westbound side of the freeway.

CHP said the two victims were trapped under the big rig.

Police said a pedestrian was also struck and was unresponsive on the freeway.

Both vehicles wound up on the freeway's right shoulder.

Three lanes of the freeway were also closed.

