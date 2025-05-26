Two arrested after infant dies at unlicensed daycare facility in California

The Brief Two people have been arrested for operating an unlicensed daycare facility out of their home. The mother and daughter duo were also arrested and booked for involuntary manslaughter after the death of a 3-month-old infant.



Two people were arrested after a 3-month-old baby died at an unlicensed daycare facility in Central California.

What we know:

According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, just before 10:30 a.m. on May 24, emergency crews were dispatched to a home in the community of Royal Oaks in regard to a medical emergency involving an infant.

The reporting party said a 3-month-old infant was unconscious and not breathing. The infant was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators soon learned that the home was being operated as an unlicensed daycare that was taking in up to 30 children of various ages at a time.

During their investigation, detectives said they gathered ‘sufficient details’ to arrest the two operators of the unlicensed daycare for involuntary manslaughter.

62-year-old Maria Marquez and her daughter, 35-year-old Johanna Marquez, were arrested and booked for involuntary manslaughter, felony child endangerment and operating a child daycare facility without a license. Their bail was set at $50,000 each.

What we don't know:

The infant's cause of death has not been released.

What you can do:

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Detective Josue Ramirez at 831-253-6068. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.