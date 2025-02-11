Expand / Collapse search

2 accused of stealing Pokémon cards from Target in Apple Valley

Published  February 11, 2025 1:03pm PST
Apple Valley
    • Juan Mariche was arrested for robbery and Kyle Stein arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
    • The two were arrested after Mariche allegedly tried to leave the Target store in Apple Valley without paying for Pokémon cards.
    • Mariche remains in custody while Stein was cited and released.

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with the theft of Pokémon cards from a Target in Apple Valley, according to police. 

It happened Thursday, Feb. 6 just after 6:30 p.m. at the Target located at 19201 Bear Valley Road. 

Officers responded to the store after employees reported a suspect - 32-year-old Juan Carlos Mariche - was hiding the Pokémon cards and leaving the store without paying. Mariche allegedly pushed a loss prevention officer who tried to stop him from leaving.

 Police confronted Mariche near a vehicle in the parking lot, where he was found with concealed stolen merchandise. Inside that vehicle, authorities encountered the second suspect, 34-year-old Kyle Caitlin Stein, and two dogs.

Mariche was arrested for robbery and Stein for being under the influence of a controlled substance. Both Mariche and Stein have warrants for prior crimes and were booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

On Monday, the district attorney filed a felony charge against Mariche and a misdemeanor charge against Stein.

Mariche remains in custody where he is currently being held on $150,000 bail. 

Stein was cited and released pending an upcoming court date.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy K Mammolito with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Apple Valley Police Department.

