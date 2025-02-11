2 accused of stealing Pokémon cards from Target in Apple Valley

The Brief Juan Mariche was arrested for robbery and Kyle Stein arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance. The two were arrested after Mariche allegedly tried to leave the Target store in Apple Valley without paying for Pokémon cards. Mariche remains in custody while Stein was cited and released.



Two people were arrested in connection with the theft of Pokémon cards from a Target in Apple Valley, according to police.

It happened Thursday, Feb. 6 just after 6:30 p.m. at the Target located at 19201 Bear Valley Road.

Officers responded to the store after employees reported a suspect - 32-year-old Juan Carlos Mariche - was hiding the Pokémon cards and leaving the store without paying. Mariche allegedly pushed a loss prevention officer who tried to stop him from leaving.

Police confronted Mariche near a vehicle in the parking lot, where he was found with concealed stolen merchandise. Inside that vehicle, authorities encountered the second suspect, 34-year-old Kyle Caitlin Stein, and two dogs.

Mariche was arrested for robbery and Stein for being under the influence of a controlled substance. Both Mariche and Stein have warrants for prior crimes and were booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

On Monday, the district attorney filed a felony charge against Mariche and a misdemeanor charge against Stein.

Mariche remains in custody where he is currently being held on $150,000 bail.

Stein was cited and released pending an upcoming court date.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy K Mammolito with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.