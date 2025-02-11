2 accused of stealing Pokémon cards from Target in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with the theft of Pokémon cards from a Target in Apple Valley, according to police.
It happened Thursday, Feb. 6 just after 6:30 p.m. at the Target located at 19201 Bear Valley Road.
Officers responded to the store after employees reported a suspect - 32-year-old Juan Carlos Mariche - was hiding the Pokémon cards and leaving the store without paying. Mariche allegedly pushed a loss prevention officer who tried to stop him from leaving.
Police confronted Mariche near a vehicle in the parking lot, where he was found with concealed stolen merchandise. Inside that vehicle, authorities encountered the second suspect, 34-year-old Kyle Caitlin Stein, and two dogs.
Mariche was arrested for robbery and Stein for being under the influence of a controlled substance. Both Mariche and Stein have warrants for prior crimes and were booked into the High Desert Detention Center.
On Monday, the district attorney filed a felony charge against Mariche and a misdemeanor charge against Stein.
Mariche remains in custody where he is currently being held on $150,000 bail.
Stein was cited and released pending an upcoming court date.
Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy K Mammolito with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Apple Valley Police Department.