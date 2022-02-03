19-year-old killed in drive by shooting in South LA; detectives still searching for suspects 2 years later

article

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a young woman who was gunned down in South Los Angeles in 2020.

19-year-old Michelle Diaz was shot and killed on November 22, 2020.

According to investigators, Diaz and her boyfriend were standing in front of a home on the 1400 block of West 106th Street when a car drove by and began firing at them.

Four suspects were inside a blue, newer model, 4-door sedan, possibly a Kia Forte or Kia Optima, according to LASD.

It is unknown if the suspects and the victim knew each other. Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not released, nor was a motive for the crime.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact sheriff's Detective S. Garcia at 323-890-5500 or via email at sgarcia@lasd.org. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

